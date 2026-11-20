KOSPI plunged 5 percent Friday to a 10-month low, tracking a sharp sell-off in Asian technology stocks as concerns over returns on artificial intelligence (AI) investments deepened despite Anthropic's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO).

The benchmark index closed at 4,869.96, down 5.21 percent, marking its lowest finish since Jan. 20, when it closed at 4,885.75. The index opened 4.08 percent lower, and a sell-side sidecar was triggered at 11:54 a.m.

Foreign and institutional investors sold a net 1.13 trillion won ($845.5 million) and 951.3 billion won in shares, respectively, on the main bourse, while retail investors bought a net 1.59 trillion won in shares.

Elsewhere in Asia, Taiwan's benchmark index plunged 6.23 percent, while Japan's tumbled 4.74 percent.

Anthropic's record-breaking IPO reaffirmed strong investor appetite for the AI sector. Still, remarks by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei about the possibility of issuing corporate bonds in the future rekindled concerns about the company's financing burden.

U.S. short-selling firm Hunterbrook Capital also alleged that AMD's latest firmware had been supplied to a Chinese server manufacturer subject to U.S. sanctions, adding another headwind to already fragile sentiment toward AI stocks.

Stocks across the AI value chain fell sharply. SK hynix tumbled 5.92 percent to close at 1,113,000 won, while Samsung Electronics fell 7.01 percent to 183,100 won.

IT hardware stocks also declined amid weakening investor sentiment, with Samsung Electro-Mechanics losing 12.54 percent, LG Innotek 8.7 percent and ISU Petasys 16.14 percent.

Power equipment stocks remained under pressure, with HD Hyundai Electric, Hyosung Heavy Industries and LS Electric extending their declines by 6.98 percent, 6.51 percent and 9.19 percent, respectively.

KOSPI has plunged 26 percent over the past month and a half since early October, according to Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

"Despite occasional positive catalysts such as Nvidia's earnings beat and the strong reception to Anthropic's IPO, stock prices have continued to plunge, which I suspect has significantly dampened most market participants' willingness to buy," Han said.

The tech-heavy Kosdaq also fell sharply, losing 5.71 percent to close at 645.68. A sell-side sidecar was also triggered at 1:28 p.m.

The won-dollar exchange rate closed at 1,336.2 won per dollar, up 6.2 won from the previous session.