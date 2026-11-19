Producer prices drop in Oct. on lower food prices
Summary
South Korea’s producer price index fell 0.1 percent in October from a month earlier, the first decline in three months, as agricultural prices dropped amid mild weather. The Bank of Korea said the index rose 7.2 percent from a year earlier, slowing from September’s 7.6 percent increase. Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products fell as fruit supply increased and pork demand weakened after Chuseok.
Key Facts
- The PPI had risen for 10 consecutive months from September 2025 before falling in July.
- Prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products declined 8.3 percent in October.
- Prices of electricity, gas and water supplies rose 0.2 percent, while industrial goods prices gained 0.3 percent month on month.
- The domestic supply price index, which includes producer and import prices, increased 0.7 percent in October from a month earlier.
Producer prices fell for the first time in three months in October, driven by lower prices of agricultural goods on mild weather conditions, central bank data showed Friday.
The producer price index (PPI), a key gauge of future consumer inflation, dropped 0.1 percent last month from a month earlier, following a 0.1 percent on-month gain each in August and September, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The index had risen for 10 consecutive months since September 2025 and fell in July.
From a year earlier, producer prices rose 7.2 percent in October, slowing from the previous month's 7.6 percent on-year gain, the latest findings showed.
Producer prices are a key indicator of future inflation trends, as they influence the prices businesses charge consumers in the months ahead.
The BOK said prices of agricultural, livestock and fisheries products declined 8.3 percent in October due to increased supply of fruit amid good weather and decreased demand for pork after the Chuseok holiday in September.
Prices of electricity, gas and water supplies climbed 0.2 percent last month.
Prices of industrial goods, including petroleum and chemical products, gained 0.3 percent in October from a month earlier.
The domestic supply price index, which reflects both producer and import prices, added 0.7 percent in October from a month earlier, the data showed.
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