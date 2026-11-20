New mortgage loans per borrower edged up in the third quarter from three months earlier on steady demand in Seoul and its surrounding areas, central bank data showed Friday.

Fresh mortgage lending per borrower averaged 214.51 million won ($160,500) during the July-September period, up 6.22 million won from three months earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The third-quarter increase followed a record on-quarter 21.1 million-won drop in the previous three-month period.

New household lending per borrower, which includes mortgage loans, fell 3.86 million won to 30.28 million won over the cited period, marking the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2022.

By region, fresh mortgage lending in the greater Seoul area rose by 13.23 million won per borrower in the third quarter, while that in the Gangwon region increased by 54.81 million won.

By age group, new mortgage loans taken out by borrowers in their 30s and 40s rose by 7.76 million won and 6.47 million won, respectively.

Borrowers in their 20s and 50s took out 7.46 million won and 2.37 million won less in new mortgage loans, respectively, than in the previous quarter.



