South Korea's bourse operator on Friday activated a sell-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) as the stock index plunged.

Program trading for the KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes from 11:54 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

The KOSPI surrendered 233.2 points, or 4.54 percent, to 4,904.69 as of 11:55 a.m.

The index came under downward pressure as Anthropic's solid market debut failed to ease concerns over whether heavy investment in artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure will generate returns.

A sell-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures Index falls 5 percent or more for at least one minute.



