Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said Friday that Korea needs to make further efforts to overcome lingering challenges, such as industrial polarization, and share the benefits of the recent artificial intelligence (AI) boom across the broader economy to sustain growth.

Kim made the remarks during a meeting with executives of six major trade associations, including the Federation of Korean Industries and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to mark the country reaching $1 trillion in annual exports.

Korea's exports surpassed the $1 trillion mark as of Thursday, making it the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat, following the United States, Germany and China.

The milestone was driven by strong demand for semiconductors stemming from global investments in AI infrastructure.

While congratulating local businesses and exporters on the achievement, Kim pointed out that many challenges remain to be addressed.

"Some people say that reaching $1 trillion in exports is all fanfare without tangible benefits, and others are concerned about social exclusion and polarization," the policymaker said.

"I am worried about what will emerge as the next major growth industry after semiconductors," he added.

To this end, Kim pledged government support to encourage investment in provincial regions, and help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand overseas as part of efforts to spread the benefits of exports more broadly.

He also said the government is ready to provide financial support and ease regulations in certain sectors, such as robotics, biotechnology and aerospace, as part of broader efforts to foster new growth engines.