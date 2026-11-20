Industry minister calls for new growth engine to go beyond $1 tril. in exports
Summary
Korea surpassed $1 trillion in annual exports as of Thursday, and Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan called for efforts to address industrial polarization and develop new growth engines. He made the remarks Friday at a meeting with executives from six major trade associations. Strong demand for semiconductors linked to global AI infrastructure investment drove the milestone, making Korea the fourth country to reach it. Kim said the government would support investment in provincial regions, overseas expansion by SMEs, and sectors including robotics, biotechnology and aerospace.
Key Facts
- The countries that reached the $1 trillion annual export milestone before Korea were the United States, Germany and China.
- The meeting included executives from the Federation of Korean Industries and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
- Kim said some people viewed the milestone as fanfare without tangible benefits and others were concerned about social exclusion and polarization.
- The government is prepared to provide financial support and ease regulations in certain sectors, including robotics, biotechnology and aerospace.
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan said Friday that Korea needs to make further efforts to overcome lingering challenges, such as industrial polarization, and share the benefits of the recent artificial intelligence (AI) boom across the broader economy to sustain growth.
Kim made the remarks during a meeting with executives of six major trade associations, including the Federation of Korean Industries and the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry, to mark the country reaching $1 trillion in annual exports.
Korea's exports surpassed the $1 trillion mark as of Thursday, making it the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat, following the United States, Germany and China.
The milestone was driven by strong demand for semiconductors stemming from global investments in AI infrastructure.
While congratulating local businesses and exporters on the achievement, Kim pointed out that many challenges remain to be addressed.
"Some people say that reaching $1 trillion in exports is all fanfare without tangible benefits, and others are concerned about social exclusion and polarization," the policymaker said.
"I am worried about what will emerge as the next major growth industry after semiconductors," he added.
To this end, Kim pledged government support to encourage investment in provincial regions, and help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand overseas as part of efforts to spread the benefits of exports more broadly.
He also said the government is ready to provide financial support and ease regulations in certain sectors, such as robotics, biotechnology and aerospace, as part of broader efforts to foster new growth engines.
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