Foreign investors continued to sell Korean stocks in October amid extended geopolitical risks and woes over artificial intelligence (AI) profitability, data showed Friday.

Offshore investors offloaded a net 25.97 trillion won ($19.49 billion) worth of local stocks last month compared with a net selling of 19.11 trillion won the previous month, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Following their net selling in October, offshore investors owned 1,899 trillion won worth of local stocks, or 34 percent of total market capitalization.

By country, investors from the United States were the top sellers in October by selling a net 15.9 trillion won, followed by Asian countries with 5.6 trillion won of selling, the latest findings showed.

In the local bond market, foreign investors purchased a net 7.63 trillion won worth of local debt last month.

Their holdings of Korean bonds stood at 330.3 trillion won as of end-October, accounting for 11.3 percent of listed bonds here, the FSS revealed.



