Korean stocks traded slightly lower late Wednesday morning, as retail investors sold shares following an early rally fueled by upbeat earnings from U.S. chip giant Nvidia.

After opening 2.62 percent higher, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) reversed its early gains, falling 6.9 points, or 0.14 percent, to 4,961.58 as of 11:20 a.m.

The index fell below the psychologically important 5,000-point level Tuesday for the first time in about nine months as foreign investors continued to sell technology shares.

Overnight, Wall Street closed lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.64 percent and the S&P 500 losing 1.03 percent. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.74 percent.

Nvidia shares rose 2 percent in after-hours trading after the U.S. chip giant issued a revenue forecast that beat market expectations in its first earnings report since Jensen Huang's departure as CEO.

Investors are also closely watching AI giant Anthropic's market debut scheduled for Thursday.

In Seoul, KOSPI heavyweights traded mixed.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics edged down 0.4 percent, while chipmaker SK hynix rose 2.19 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor retreated 2.51 percent, while battery maker LG Energy Solution fell 2.29 percent.

The Korean won was quoted at 1,330.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 5.2 won from the previous session's close.