Listed firms' profits jump in Q3 on semiconductor boom
Summary
South Korean listed firms posted record earnings in the third quarter, driven by a surge in semiconductor exports amid global investment in artificial intelligence. The 717 companies listed on the KOSPI recorded combined operating profit of 195.9 trillion won and sales of 619.3 trillion won from July to September, according to Korea Exchange data released Wednesday. Their combined net profit fell 35.33 percent from the previous quarter. Electric and electronic companies and precision machinery makers performed strongly.
Key Facts
- Combined operating profit rose 18.59 percent quarter-on-quarter, while sales increased 7.68 percent.
- Combined net profit totaled 119.4 trillion won, down 35.33 percent from the second quarter.
- Of the 717 companies, 391, or 54.53 percent, were profitable.
- The article reported combined operating profit of $146.6 billion.
South Korean listed firms posted record earnings during the third quarter of this year, driven by a surge in exports of semiconductors amid global investment for artificial intelligence (AI), data showed Wednesday.
The combined operating profit of 717 companies listed on the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 18.59 percent on-quarter to 195.9 trillion won ($146.6 billion) in the July-September period, according to the data released by the Korea Exchange.
Their combined sales rose 7.68 percent on-quarter to 619.3 trillion won, the data showed.
However, their combined net profit plunged 35.33 percent on-quarter to 119.4 trillion won, according to the data.
Of the total, 391 firms, or 54.53 percent, were in the black.
By sector, electric and electronic companies, as well as precision machinery makers, showed solid performances.
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