South Korean listed firms posted record earnings during the third quarter of this year, driven by a surge in exports of semiconductors amid global investment for artificial intelligence (AI), data showed Wednesday.

The combined operating profit of 717 companies listed on the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 18.59 percent on-quarter to 195.9 trillion won ($146.6 billion) in the July-September period, according to the data released by the Korea Exchange.

Their combined sales rose 7.68 percent on-quarter to 619.3 trillion won, the data showed.

However, their combined net profit plunged 35.33 percent on-quarter to 119.4 trillion won, according to the data.

Of the total, 391 firms, or 54.53 percent, were in the black.

By sector, electric and electronic companies, as well as precision machinery makers, showed solid performances.



