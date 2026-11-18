KDI sharply ups 2027 growth estimate for Korean economy to 3.9% amid AI boom: KDI
Summary
The Korea Development Institute (KDI) raised its forecast for Korea’s economic growth in 2027 to 3.9 percent on Wednesday, citing strong global demand driven by the AI boom. The new projection is up from 2.2 percent in August, while KDI also raised its estimate for this year by 0.6 percentage point to 3.8 percent. KDI expects semiconductor demand to lift exports and facility investment, eventually supporting private consumption. It warned that shifts in AI infrastructure investment, U.S. tariff uncertainty and Middle East tensions pose risks.
Key Facts
- KDI projects Korean exports to grow 8.1 percent in 2027, following an estimated 10.3 percent increase this year.
- Private spending is forecast to rise 2.4 percent in 2027, compared with an estimated 1.8 percent increase this year.
- Facility investment is projected to expand 8.1 percent in 2027 after an 8.7 percent advance this year.
- Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.4 percent in 2027, following an estimated 2.7 percent increase this year.
- The International Monetary Fund forecast 3.3 percent growth for the Korean economy in 2027, which would mark growth above 3 percent for a second consecutive year.
Korea's economy is expected to grow at a faster than earlier expected rate of 3.9 percent in 2027, amid strong global demand driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, a state-run think tank said Wednesday.
The 2027 growth estimate by the Korea Development Institute (KDI) is far higher than its earlier projection of 2.2 percent advance in August this year.
The KDI also raised its growth estimate for the year by 0.6 percentage point to 3.8 percent over the cited period.
The research institute said global demand for semiconductor products continues to remain strong, leading to increased exports and facility investment, which are expected to eventually boost private consumption in 2027.
The think tank added that Korean exports are expected to grow 8.1 percent next year after a 10.3 percent-gain for this year, despite U.S. tariff measures and geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, as AI-related investment around the globe is expected to offset such hurdles.
Private spending is expected to rise 2.4 percent next year following this year's estimated 1.8 percent rise.
Facility investment is projected to expand 8.1 percent in 2027 after an 8.7 percent advance this year.
Consumer prices are expected to rise 2.4 percent next year, following this year's estimated 2.7 percent gain, according to the KDI.
The KDI warned that changes in AI infrastructure investment may increase economic volatility, given the Korean economy's heavy reliance on global chip demand.
Other potential risks include uncertainties surrounding U.S. tariff policies and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that could disrupt energy supplies, it added.
Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said the Korean economy will grow 3.3 percent in 2027, marking growth of more than 3 percent for the second consecutive year.
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