South Korea's household credit growth slowed in the third quarter of the year due to less demand for home purchases and investment-related loans, central bank data showed Wednesday.

Outstanding household credit stood at a record 2,030.5 trillion won ($ 1.52 trillion) as of end-September, up 9.8 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

The on-quarter increase marked the slowest since the first quarter of 2025, when the balance rose 2.7 trillion won.

Household credit refers to credit purchases and loans extended to households by financial institutions.

In detail, household loans stood at 1,896.8 trillion won at the end of September, up 4.7 trillion won from three months earlier, also marking the smallest on-quarter increase since the third quarter of 2025.

Of the total, mortgage lending rose 12.2 trillion won to 1,202.3 trillion won, while non-mortgage loans fell 4.9 trillion won to 694.5 trillion won, the latest findings showed.

The BOK kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged last month at 3 percent after two consecutive rate hikes to assess economic conditions amid prolonged tensions in the Middle East and robust exports.

The rate freeze came after the BOK raised the benchmark rate in its July and August meetings, citing "preemptive action" to curb mounting inflationary pressure and ensure macroeconomic stability.



