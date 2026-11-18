Household credit growth slows in Q3 amid high market rate
Summary
South Korea’s household credit rose by 9.8 trillion won in the third quarter, the slowest quarterly increase since the first quarter of 2025, as demand for home purchases and investment-related loans eased. The balance reached a record 2,030.5 trillion won at the end of September, according to preliminary Bank of Korea data. Mortgage lending increased while non-mortgage loans declined. The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark rate at 3 percent last month after raising it in July and August.
Key Facts
- Household credit includes credit purchases and loans extended to households by financial institutions.
- Household loans totaled 1,896.8 trillion won at the end of September, up 4.7 trillion won from three months earlier.
- Mortgage lending rose by 12.2 trillion won to 1,202.3 trillion won, while non-mortgage loans fell by 4.9 trillion won to 694.5 trillion won.
- The Bank of Korea said it held the benchmark rate steady to assess economic conditions amid prolonged Middle East tensions and robust exports.
- The central bank cited preemptive action to curb mounting inflationary pressure and ensure macroeconomic stability when it raised the benchmark rate in July and August.
South Korea's household credit growth slowed in the third quarter of the year due to less demand for home purchases and investment-related loans, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Outstanding household credit stood at a record 2,030.5 trillion won ($ 1.52 trillion) as of end-September, up 9.8 trillion won from three months earlier, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The on-quarter increase marked the slowest since the first quarter of 2025, when the balance rose 2.7 trillion won.
Household credit refers to credit purchases and loans extended to households by financial institutions.
In detail, household loans stood at 1,896.8 trillion won at the end of September, up 4.7 trillion won from three months earlier, also marking the smallest on-quarter increase since the third quarter of 2025.
Of the total, mortgage lending rose 12.2 trillion won to 1,202.3 trillion won, while non-mortgage loans fell 4.9 trillion won to 694.5 trillion won, the latest findings showed.
The BOK kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged last month at 3 percent after two consecutive rate hikes to assess economic conditions amid prolonged tensions in the Middle East and robust exports.
The rate freeze came after the BOK raised the benchmark rate in its July and August meetings, citing "preemptive action" to curb mounting inflationary pressure and ensure macroeconomic stability.
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