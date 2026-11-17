The country's financial regulator said Tuesday that policy lenders, as well as local governments, will provide 4.5 trillion won ($3.36 billion) worth of low interest loans to major firms based outside the capital region.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said banks will provide 300 billion won over the next three years, and state-run guarantee agencies will provide up to 4.5 trillion won worth of guarantee services for loans extended to firms in 13 key regions and cities.

According to the regulator, local governments will join the scheme by covering parts of loan payments.

The loan extension is part of the government's push to support regional development and create more jobs in the regions.



