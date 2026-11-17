The benchmark KOSPI fell below the psychologically significant 5,000 mark, Tuesday, as foreign investors ramped up selling amid mounting uncertainty over the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

KOSPI closed at 4,968.48, down 132.02 points, or 2.59 percent, from the previous session. The index opened at 5,008.09, down 1.81 percent, and slipped below 5,000 shortly after the opening bell. It then hovered around the 5,000 mark throughout the session before closing below the threshold.

It marked the first close below the 5,000 level since Feb. 2, when the index finished at 4,949.67.

Foreign investors sold a net 1.45 trillion won ($1.08 billion) worth of shares. Institutional and retail investors, meanwhile, were net buyers of 543.6 billion won and 421.8 billion won, respectively, but their purchases were not enough to offset the heavy foreign selling.

Selling pressure was concentrated in market heavyweights. Samsung Electronics fell 3.30 percent to close at 190,300 won, while SK hynix fell 1.96 percent to end at 1,098,000 won.

Concerns over Nvidia's leadership, triggered by an extramarital affair scandal involving former CEO Jensen Huang, have weighed on sentiment toward broader semiconductor stocks.

The latest development came after reports that Nvidia's board had ruled out the possibility of Huang returning to the top post, following U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's call for the company to bring in outside figures.

The uncertainty over the U.S. chipmaker's leadership has fueled concerns that Nvidia's aggressive investment in the AI industry, which Huang had spearheaded, could lose momentum.

Adding to market jitters, the U.S. Department of Commerce has introduced new export controls aimed at preventing Chinese companies from accessing advanced U.S. AI chips remotely through data centers in third countries.

The move has added to uncertainty over the outlook for the global AI industry, raising concerns that tighter restrictions could weigh on investment in AI infrastructure and demand for related semiconductors.

The secondary bourse Kosdaq also came under heavy selling pressure, falling 2.34 percent, or 15.59 points, to close at 650.06.

"Uncertainty stemming from Nvidia has weighed on sentiment toward the semiconductor sector. Losses have widened particularly among semiconductor materials, components and equipment companies, with declines spreading across the broader chip supply chain amid heavy foreign selling," said Kim Seok-hwan, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

The won weakened against the dollar, with the exchange rate rising 2.5 won from the previous session to close at 1,338.2 won per dollar.



