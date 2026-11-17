Korean workers are saving time by using artificial intelligence (AI), but the technology has yet to deliver meaningful productivity gains in the workplace, a Bank of Korea (BOK) report showed Tuesday.

The share of workers using generative AI for work rose to 66.5 percent this year, up from 51.8 percent in 2025, according to the central bank's report on AI use and productivity. The survey covered 16,342 employed people aged 18 to 64 between August and September.

The growing use of AI has helped workers save time while performing their tasks.

Based on a 40-hour workweek, workers who used AI for work saved an average of 9.2 percent of their working time, or about 3.7 hours a week. That was more than double the 3.8 percent, equivalent to 1.5 hours, reported a year earlier.

But the time saved has not necessarily translated into higher output or better quality work. The correlation between time savings and increases in work volume stood at just 0.08, while the correlation between time savings and improvements in work quality was similarly weak, at 0.09.

The report also found that workers are increasingly paying for AI tools themselves.

Of those who used AI for work, 28.4 percent paid for subscriptions themselves, spending an average of 49,000 won ($36) a month.

The researchers estimated that annual spending on AI subscriptions across all workers amounted to about 2.8 trillion won. The potential economic value of time saved through workplace AI use was estimated at 61.1 trillion won, highlighting the substantial economic potential of AI adoption.

However, the report cautioned that the two estimates cannot be directly compared because they are based on different calculations and coverage.

Based on these findings, the BOK said the policy focus should now shift from expanding AI adoption in the workplace to improving the quality of its use.

"Policies should support workers in developing the skills to identify ways to use AI for their jobs and verify its outputs. Companies, meanwhile, should integrate AI into core tasks and improve their work flow and organizational structures so that time saved from AI use can be put to more valuable tasks," the report said.