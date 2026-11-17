Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan on Tuesday thanked workers in the local port management and logistics sectors for contributing to Korea's achievement of $1 trillion in annual exports.

Kim visited a port in the western coastal city of Incheon, the country's major maritime gateway, as the country is nearing the $1 trillion export milestone for 2026.

Thanks to strong outbound shipments of semiconductors amid an artificial intelligence (AI) supercycle, the country's cumulative exports exceeded $960 billion as of Nov. 10 and are expected to surpass the $1 trillion mark as early as Thursday or Friday for the first time ever.

Korea is expected to become the fourth country in the world to achieve the milestone, following the United States, China and Germany.

It took 21 years for Asia's fourth-largest economy to reach $1 trillion in annual exports after first hitting the $100 billion mark in 1995. Its exports surpassed the $500 billion mark in 2015 and $700 billion in 2025.

"Reaching $1 trillion in exports is not an achievement that happened overnight," Kim said. "Our exports have been able to make history thanks to the countless people who have quietly fulfilled their roles behind the scenes."