The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday upgraded its growth forecast for the Korean economy to 3.9 percent for this year, up 0.6 percentage point from its earlier projection last month, amid the accelerating global semiconductor supercycle.

An IMF delegation, led by mission chief Corinne Delechat, made the forecast after a two-week consultation with key Korean economic and financial institutions, including the Ministry of Finance and Economy. The IMF's World Economic Outlook earlier projected 3.3 percent growth.

The team also said the Korean economy will grow 3.3 percent in 2027, marking growth of more than 3 percent for the second consecutive year.

"The global AI upcycle is providing an exceptional boost to the Korean economy through record-high semiconductor exports, driving strong corporate earnings and fiscal revenue," it said.

It also forecast that inflation will reach 2.7 percent in 2026 and 2.3 percent in 2027 amid strengthening domestic demand.

The IMF team explained that better-than-expected third-quarter economic data had prompted the institution to revise up its growth projection after just one month.

According to the latest data from the Bank of Korea (BOK), Korea's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1 percent in the third quarter from the previous quarter, sharply up from the BOK's earlier forecast of 0.3 percent growth made in August, driven by strong semiconductor exports and artificial intelligence (AI)-related investment.

The country's outbound shipments reached a record $120.9 billion in September, up 83.5 percent from a year earlier, with semiconductor exports exceeding $60 billion. In October, exports jumped 93.7 percent to $115.3 billion.

"Our previous projection was prepared before Q3 numbers were released, and Q3 was significantly better than expected," Delechat said at a press conference in Seoul. "So, including Q3 data along with the latest export figures, this is what had led us to revise the projection up."

She expected increased investment in AI-related facilities, including equipment expansion and the construction of AI data centers, to help lift the country's potential growth rate to between 2 percent and 2.5 percent.

"Aside from AI, the main force driving potential output in Korea is rapid population aging, which puts potential growth on a declining trend over the medium to long term," she said. "Reversing that will require sustained AI adoption and improvements in productivity."

The IMF team, on the other hand, pointed out that the benefits of strong growth have been spreading to the broader economy at a slow pace, with the technology sector largely enjoying the gains.

It called for a carefully coordinated mix of monetary and fiscal policies to help contain aggregate demand pressures while providing targeted support to vulnerable households and firms.

"Sustaining recent gains from the AI upcycle would require addressing longstanding structural headwinds, including rapid population aging, widening regional disparities and uneven productivity growth across firms and workers," the IMF team said.

"Structural reforms should focus on making growth more resilient and inclusive by helping unlock household consumption, enhance investment opportunities and mitigate exposure to external shocks."

The team also welcomed the launch of the Future Fund, a government-led fund financed by additional tax revenue generated from the semiconductor industry boom, saying it would serve as a "fiscal stabilization vehicle."