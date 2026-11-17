Next year's annual general meeting (AGM) season will serve as a key test of new reforms designed to strengthen minority shareholder rights, potentially attracting or deterring foreign investment in Korea, according to Ryan Albert, founder and managing member of Terton Capital.

"There are a lot of investors looking at the market," Albert said at a press conference in Seoul Tuesday. "The 2027 AGM season will be a great test case for some of the new reforms that have been passed."

While Albert welcomed government reforms aimed at addressing the "Korea discount," or the persistent undervaluation of Korean stocks, he stressed that companies themselves must also take action.

"In many groups, a family that owns 20 to 40 percent of a listed company runs it as if it owned all of it, and group structures, often in the form of holding and operating companies, entrench this control," he said, identifying corporate governance as a key factor behind Korean companies' average return on equity of around 7 percent over the past two decades.

Terton Capital has pursued shareholder activism campaigns involving Golfzon Holdings, Orion and Dong-A Pharmaceutical. It has urged Golfzon Holdings to distribute 250 billion won in proceeds from the sale of Golfzon County to shareholders, opposed Orion's proposed acquisition of JoongAng Ilbo and pressed Dong-A Pharmaceutical to implement five governance and capital allocation reforms by next March's annual general meeting.

Albert said Korea's efforts to improve corporate governance are still in the early innings, emphasizing that higher corporate returns could benefit not only companies but also households and the National Pension Service.

"When better governance lifts returns, reinvestment rises, household capital flows to companies, and the pension fund lasts longer, so governance reform is truly a win-win-win for everyone in society."

Terton Capital is a U.S.-based investment firm launched in May that focuses on long-term investments in publicly listed equities across the Asia-Pacific region. Korean stocks account for the vast majority of its portfolio, with the firm holding stakes in more than 10 Korean companies.