The Korea Times will host a forum titled "Capital market advancement: Giant leap toward era of Korea premium" on Nov. 24. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 11:50 a.m. at the Grand Hall of the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in central Seoul.

Korea's capital market stands at a pivotal moment as it moves beyond the "Korea discount" toward an era of "Korea premium." While government-led reforms and the artificial intelligence boom have laid the groundwork for this transition, strengthening global competitiveness and investor confidence remains a key challenge.

Bringing together policymakers, financial market experts and business leaders from Korea and abroad, the forum will serve as a platform to exchange insights and explore strategies for the future of Korea's capital market.

Korea Times Vice Chairman Seung Ji-soo will deliver the opening speech.

Kim Woo-chan, chairman of the Kosdaq Market Committee and professor at Korea University, will deliver a keynote speech titled "Toward Korea premium: Accomplishments, pending issues, and tasks ahead."

The second keynote speech will be delivered by Amar Gill, secretary general of the Asian Corporate Governance Association, titled "Korean capital market through eyes of global investors: progress and remaining challenges."

The first session will explore how to reform the capital market to eliminate the Korea discount, which will be moderated by Kim. Panelists include Shin Wang-kun, an expert member of the National Pension Fund Management Committee, Yoon Chang-yong, head of research at Shinhan Investment, and Sachin Bhambani, executive vice president of Standard Chartered Bank Korea.

The second session will examine corporate strategies for achieving an era of Korea premium, moderated by Peter Kim, global investment strategist of KB Financial Group. Lee Chang-wan, founder and CEO of Align Partners, Joon Seok, Korea chief strategist of Morgan Stanley, and Kim Seo-ha, managing director and partner of BCG Korea, will share insights as panelists.

The event will offer simultaneous interpretation in English and Korean.

When: 9 a.m.-11:50 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24

Where: Grand Hall of Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Industry Inquiries: (02) 724-2265