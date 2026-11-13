Korean won weakens against US dollar as oil prices surge

The Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar Friday, as global oil prices surged over renewed uncertainties about the war in the Middle East.

The won was quoted at 1,336.7 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., down 6 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.

Brent crude futures jumped 3.3 percent at $95.82 per barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump said there is no need for a deal with Iran.

Iran's media also reported that oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Foreign investors sold a net 550 billion won ($411 million) worth of local shares during the latest regular stock trading session, while the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 0.98 percent to close at 5,290.53.