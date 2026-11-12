Seoul shares up late Thursday morning amid Nvidia controversies
Summary
South Korean shares rose late Thursday morning in Seoul as technology stocks gained amid controversies involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The KOSPI was up 61.41 points, or 1.14 percent, at 5,436.77 as of 11:20 a.m., after fluctuating between gains and losses. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix advanced, while Naver fell 5.61 percent. The won traded at 1,334.4 per U.S. dollar.
Key Facts
- The KOSPI opened 0.2 percent higher and moved between gains and losses during the morning session.
- Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.49 percent, the S&P 500 rose 1.31 percent and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.6 percent.
- CoreWeave earnings eased investor concerns about the profitability of large AI investments.
- HD Hyundai Heavy Industries gained 3.05 percent, while Hybe rose 5.55 percent.
- The won strengthened 1.8 won against the U.S. dollar from the previous session’s close.
Korean stocks traded fairly higher late Thursday morning on strong gains in tech shares amid escalating controversies over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 61.41 points, or 1.14 percent, to 5,436.77 as of 11:20 a.m.
Opening 0.2 percent higher, the index fluctuated between gains and losses throughout the morning trading session.
Overnight on Wall Street, three major stock indexes finished higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.49 percent, the S&P 500 gained 1.31 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.6 percent.
Strong earnings reports from neocloud firm CoreWeave eased investor concerns over the profitability of massive AI investment.
However, Nvidia fell sharply after the market closed following new reports on Huang's alleged multiple extramarital affairs
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 3.4 percent, and chipmaker SK hynix added 2.04 percent.
Shipbuilding giant HD Hyundai Heavy Industries gained 3.05 percent, and K-pop powerhouse Hybe soared 5.55 percent.
However, Naver tumbled 5.61 percent as Nvidia is the third-largest shareholder of the company.
The Korean won was trading at 1,334.4 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 1.8 won from the previous session's close.
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