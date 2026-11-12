The cultural pull of the Korean wave and the availability of jobs have drawn growing numbers of foreign nationals to Korea.

As of July, 2.9 million were living in the country, a record high, with the vast majority staying long term, according to data from the Ministry of Justice.

For many, settling in Korea means navigating a housing market that can be daunting even for locals. Kim Tae-soo, a real estate investment adviser with two decades of experience in finance, has seen firsthand how gaps in understanding the system can leave newcomers exposed.

One of the biggest hurdles, he said, is Korea’s distinctive rental system, particularly “jeonse,” under which tenants pay landlords a large lump-sum deposit instead of monthly rent. The deposit is supposed to be returned in full when the lease ends, typically after two years. Even monthly rentals tend to require deposits substantially larger than those in many other countries.

“As a result, Korea’s housing laws place considerable emphasis on the conditions tenants must meet to secure protection for these often sizable sums. Many people coming from abroad find the system difficult to navigate,” Kim said.

The stakes are particularly high in a market where jeonse fraud has become a persistent problem.

At its core, the system rests on the assumption that landlords will have enough money to return tenants’ deposits when their leases expire. But that promise can fall apart when landlords use incoming tenants’ deposits to finance additional property purchases, leaving them dependent on a steady stream of new renters to repay those moving out. Others deliberately defraud tenants by collecting deposits on properties they have no legal right to lease or taking multiple deposits on the same home.

For renters, the consequences can be devastating. A deposit often represents years of savings, sometimes supplemented by a bank loan, and recovering it can turn into a lengthy legal battle.

As of Oct. 31, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport had recognized 42,039 people as victims of jeonse fraud. Foreign nationals accounted for 558 of those cases, or 1.3 percent of the total. The actual number is believed to be higher, however, as some victims have been unable to meet the legal criteria for official recognition.

But the challenge goes beyond navigating an unfamiliar rental system. The language barrier can make it difficult to independently assess a property’s risks before signing a contract.

“To avoid being defrauded, you need to be able to identify potential legal problems or warning signs associated with the property. But most of the relevant documents are available only in Korean, and even native speakers can find the terminology difficult to understand,” Kim explained.

That leaves many newcomers relying heavily on landlords and real estate agents for guidance. Yet agents, too, can lack the expertise needed to spot potential problems.

The most basic document prospective renters should learn to read, he said, is the real estate registry (“deunggi-bu deungbon”). Often described as a property’s ID card, it is publicly accessible and records the various legal rights and claims attached.

That is the premise behind K-Rent Safety, a free online service Kim developed and launched this spring to make the document more accessible to non-Korean speakers.

Users enter the address of the property they are considering, along with the proposed deposit and rent, and upload its registry. The service generates a detailed English-language report, using graphics, key figures and checklists to flag potential risks. It also provides an overall risk assessment and safety score to help prospective renters gauge whether a property is worth pursuing.

“Think of it as an appetizer before signing a lease. Even if you end up entering into the same contract with the same person, you’ll be in a better position to ask questions and raise concerns during the process if you’ve reviewed the report beforehand,” Kim said.

“The options available to foreign residents after they fall victim to housing fraud are extremely limited. That’s why I believe prevention is the most important thing right now. Analyzing the registry — the most fundamental and accessible document in a rental transaction — would be the best place to start.”

Checks that could protect your deposit

In an interview with The Korea Times, Kim walked through an actual “officetel” listing in Seoul’s Guro District — with a 10 million won deposit and monthly rent of 600,000 won — to illustrate six warning signs and precautions renters should keep in mind before signing a lease.

1. Legal claims against property

Some warning signs are obvious, provided you know where to look.

“If you see a provisional seizure or a court order initiating auction proceedings, you should walk away,” Kim said.

The officetel’s registry showed both an existing seizure and an auction commencement notice. That meant a creditor had sought to recover unpaid debts by having the property sold at a court-supervised auction, and the court had formally initiated the proceedings.

2. Heavy mortgages and high debt

A property’s existing debt can leave little room to recover a tenant’s deposit if things go wrong.

“As a rule of thumb, we consider properties with a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio above 70 to 80 percent risky,” Kim said. “You need to know the property’s value and how much debt is already secured against it.”

A mortgage is a legal claim against a property that serves as security for a loan. In Korea, the property registry generally records the maximum amount secured by the mortgage, which can be higher than the landlord’s actual outstanding debt.

In the officetel, the property was valued at 118 million won, while its registered mortgage had a maximum secured amount of 140 million won.

“That means the registered debt already exceeds the property’s estimated value. Add a further 10 million won in tenant deposits, and the financial position becomes even more precarious. In a worst-case scenario, there may not be enough money left to recover your deposit,” he said.

3. Know what type of building you’re renting

Two types of residential buildings can look much the same from the outside but carry very different implications for tenants: “multiunit” buildings and “multihousehold” buildings.

Both accommodate multiple households under one roof. The key difference is ownership: individual units in a multiunit building can be separately registered and owned, while a multihousehold building is treated as a single property, typically under one owner’s name.

That distinction matters if the building is put up for auction.

“In a multihousehold building, other tenants may already have lease agreements and deposits tied to the same property. If the building goes into auction, their claims can take priority over yours. You could end up recovering your deposit only after those ahead of you have been paid,” Kim said.

4. Check whether your deposit qualifies for extra protection

Korea’s Housing Lease Protection Act offers an additional safeguard for tenants with relatively small deposits. Under the small tenant preferential repayment system, eligible tenants can recover a specified portion of their deposit ahead of certain secured creditors.

The eligibility thresholds and maximum amounts vary by region, so renters should check whether their deposit falls within the applicable limits.

5. Check for building code violations

A property may look perfectly livable but still have unauthorized alterations or other building violations that make it difficult to obtain deposit return protection.

Korea’s major guarantee providers — the Korea Housing & Urban Guarantee Corporation (HUG), the Korea Housing Finance Corporation (HF) and Seoul Guarantee Insurance (SGI) — offer insurance products designed to protect tenants if landlords fail to return their deposits. But certain unauthorized alterations or other building violations can make a property ineligible.

“It’s best to avoid properties with building code violations. But there are many such properties in Korea, and eligibility can vary depending on the nature and extent of the violation,” Kim said. “Check the building register for any recorded violations, then confirm directly with the relevant guarantee provider whether the property qualifies for deposit return coverage.”

6. Check again on signing day and protect your rights after moving in

The paperwork should be checked one last time on the day the contract is signed. A property’s registry can change between the initial viewing and the signing, with new mortgages or other claims registered in the interim.

Kim recommends obtaining a fresh copy that day, even if the real estate agent has already provided one.

After signing, tenants should take possession of the property and promptly complete the required residence registration procedures. For foreign nationals, this means filing a change of place of residence report, generally within 15 days of moving. They should also obtain a fixed date on their lease agreement.

Together, actual possession, the required residence registration and a fixed date establish the conditions for a preferential repayment right under the Housing Lease Protection Act, giving tenants priority over certain later creditors if the property is auctioned.