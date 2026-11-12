The Korean won extended gains to its strongest level in 15 days against the U.S. dollar Thursday, as foreign investors remained net buyers of local stocks.

The won was quoted at 1,330.7 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 2.9 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.

At one point in afternoon trading, the won rose to a high of 1,327.7 won per dollar, marking the strongest level since Oct. 28.

The won's advance was also supported by local exporters' dollar sales.

Foreign investors bought a net 340 billion won ($255 million) worth of local shares during the latest regular stock trading session, while the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index dipped 0.61 percent to close at 5,342.73.