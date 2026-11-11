Seoul shares up late Wednesday morning on tech rally amid rate hike worries
Summary
Seoul shares reversed an early decline and rose late Wednesday morning as technology stocks rebounded, despite concerns that U.S. inflation could prompt further interest rate hikes. The KOSPI was up 35.68 points, or 0.68 percent, at 5,274.81 as of 11:20 a.m. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix advanced, while Hyundai Motor and Hanjin KAL fell. The won traded at 1,337.20 per U.S. dollar.
Key Facts
- The KOSPI had opened 0.56 percent lower before turning higher.
- U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in October from the previous month, exceeding market expectations.
- Samsung Electronics rose 0.9 percent, while SK hynix climbed 2.06 percent.
- Korea Aerospace Industries jumped 7.02 percent, and LIG Defense & Aerospace surged 7.96 percent.
- The won was up 7.3 won against the U.S. dollar from the previous session’s close.
Seoul shares extended gains late Wednesday morning, led by a rebound in technology stocks, despite concerns that hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation could prompt further interest rate hikes.
After opening 0.56 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) reversed course and was trading up 35.68 points, or 0.68 percent, at 5,274.81 as of 11:20 a.m.
On Tuesday, the index gained 4.39 percent, buoyed by a rally in U.S. technology stocks and falling oil prices.
Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3 percent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite declined 0.74 percent.
U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in October from the previous month, exceeding market expectations and fueling concerns that the Federal Reserve could pursue a more aggressive monetary tightening policy to curb inflation.
Investors are also keeping an eye on Anthropic's planned initial public offering (IPO) next week.
In Seoul, tech and defense stocks led the gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.9 percent, and its chipmaking rival SK hynix climbed 2.06 percent.
Korea Aerospace Industries jumped 7.02 percent, and LIG Defense & Aerospace surged 7.96 percent.
Among decliners, top carmaker Hyundai Motor fell 1.45 percent, and Hanjin KAL, parent firm of Korean Air, plunged 14.23 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,337.20 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 7.3 won from the previous session's close.
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