Gov't to release growth forecasts 3 times per year: finance minister

Korea's top economic policymaker said Wednesday the government will release annual economic growth forecasts three times a year starting in 2027, up from the current two, to respond more proactively to changing economic conditions.

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il made the announcement as he discussed details of the government's economic growth strategy for next year with relevant ministers, indicating the plan will seek sustainable growth by addressing disparities.

"In order to promptly respond to the changing environment at home and abroad, the government will increase the number of economic outlooks issued from two to three, which would mark the first change in 32 years," Lee said.

Lee said the government will no longer release a separate economic growth strategy for the second half of the year under the revised system, but will instead draw up supplementary measures to address economic conditions when it announces its growth forecasts.

The finance minister said details will be announced in December following discussions with relevant ministries.

During the meeting, Lee added that the government will continue efforts to maintain the current growth momentum through flagship initiatives, including the three megaprojects.