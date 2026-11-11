Finance minister calls for close monitoring of US midterms impact
Summary
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il asked South Korea’s financial attaches at 18 overseas missions to monitor the global economic effects of the U.S. midterm elections during a virtual meeting on Wednesday. He said political changes could affect the Trump administration’s policy direction and urged early action to address external risks. Lee also highlighted fiscal instability in Europe, the crisis in France and global supply chains amid the Russia-Ukraine and U.S.-Iran wars. The finance ministry said it would continue coordinating with the attaches on economic and policy trends.
Key Facts
- Lee held his first meeting with the financial attaches since taking office in September.
- The meeting reviewed recent economic trends in major countries, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.
- Lee said South Korea faced external uncertainties despite robust exports.
- The ministry said it would communicate closely with the attaches to review developments and respond proactively to external risks.
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il on Wednesday called for South Korea's financial attaches in overseas missions to closely monitor the impact of the U.S. midterm elections on the global economy, including how individual countries are responding.
Lee made the remarks during his first meeting with financial attaches at 18 overseas missions since taking office in September, held virtually to review the latest economic trends in major countries, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.
During the meeting, Lee stressed that South Korea faces external uncertainties, including fiscal instability in Europe and global geopolitical tensions, despite the country's robust exports.
"In order to turn recent achievements into sustainable growth, we need to preemptively identify changes in the external environment and take steps to address risks in advance," Lee said during the meeting.
"We also need to focus on how changes in the political landscape following the U.S. midterm elections will affect the Trump administration's policy direction," the finance minister added, asking the attaches to closely monitor relevant developments.
The finance minister also called for the attaches to closely watch the fiscal crisis in France and its potential impact on the global economy, as well as global supply chains amid the Russia-Ukraine war and the U.S.-Iran war.
The finance ministry said it will continue to communicate closely with the financial attaches to review economic and policy trends in major countries and proactively respond to external risks.
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