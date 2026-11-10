KRX activates buy-side sidecar for KOSPI on sharp rise

Korea's bourse operator on Tuesday activated a buy-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) as the stock index rose sharply.

Program trading for the KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 9:06 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).

After opening 4.55 percent higher, the KOSPI added 240.01 points, or 4.78 percent, to 5,258.86 as of 9:10 a.m.

The index rallied on strong tech gains following overnight gains on Wall Street driven by eased military tensions in the Middle East.

A buy-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures Index rises 5 percent or more for at least one minute.