Seoul stocks sharply down late Friday morning on AI rout
Summary
Seoul stocks fell sharply late Friday morning in Seoul as investors worried that the Democratic Party of Korea’s sweeping U.S. midterm victory could slow data center construction. The KOSPI was down 240.41 points, or 4.47 percent, at 5,143.39 as of 11:20 a.m., after the Korea Exchange suspended trading for 20 minutes when the index fell more than 8 percent. Wall Street’s S&P 500 and Nasdaq also tumbled overnight. Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares fell more than 3 percent and 6 percent, respectively.
Key Facts
- The Korean won traded at 1,356.2 won per U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.7 won from the previous stock trading session’s close.
- The S&P 500 fell more than 4 percent overnight, while the Nasdaq declined more than 5 percent.
- Kiwoom Securities analyst Han Ji-young said restrictions on data center construction could have negative ripple effects because Texas accounts for around 27 percent of U.S. data center construction.
- Hyundai Motor fell 4.6 percent, Hanwha Aerospace declined 4.41 percent, and LG Energy Solution slid 0.14 percent.
Seoul stocks were trading sharply lower late Friday morning on concerns that the Democratic Party of Korea's sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm election could slow the construction of data centers.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 240.41 points, or 4.47 percent, to 5,143.39 as of 11:20 a.m.
Shortly after the opening bell, the Korea Exchange (KRX) had suspended trading of the KOSPI stocks for 20 minutes as the index tumbled by more than 8 percent.
Overnight, major stock indexes on Wall Street tumbled following the midterm election results, as investors sold off market top-caps in artificial intelligence (AI) and data centers.
The S&P 500 fell over 4 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq erased over 5 percent.
"As Texas accounts for around 27 percent of all data center construction in the United States, restricting construction in these areas could have negative ripple effects," said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
In Seoul, shares were trading lower across the board.
Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix plunged over 3 percent and 6 percent, respectively.
Carmaker Hyundai Motor dipped 4.6 percent, defense giant Hanwha Aerospace declined 4.41 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 0.14 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,356.2 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.7 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.
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