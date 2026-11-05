Namdaemun Market in Seoul is attracting growing numbers of foreign tourists, as visitors increasingly venture beyond familiar shopping destinations such as Myeong-dong and Gangnam to explore traditional markets, data showed Thursday.

According to data accumulated by Shinhan Card, card sales at tourism-related businesses at Namdaemun Market totaled 109.18 billion won ($81.4 million) in the January-September period, up 7.5 percent from a year earlier.

Spending by foreign cardholders jumped 65.6 percent to 15.76 billion won, from 9.51 billion won a year earlier. Spending by domestic cardholders, by contrast, rose just 1.5 percent, from 92.01 billion won to 93.42 billion won.

The market's appeal among foreign tourists appears to be tied to everyday items that have recently become popular with younger Korean consumers on social media.

Unlike major shopping districts in the capital, which are mostly lined with large retailers and well-known brands, Namdaemun offers a wide range of affordable household goods, clothing and accessories in its narrow alleys.

Scarves and bathhouse essentials, in particular, have gained traction online, attracting both young Korean shoppers and foreign visitors to the traditional market. Videos featuring YouTubers and celebrities touring the market have further raised its profile among overseas visitors.

According to city officials, Namdaemun Market is undergoing improvements to make shopping more comfortable for visitors.

In November 2025, the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Jung District installed a 135-meter-long covered walkway along a central stretch of the market. Its roof, designed with curves inspired by the eaves of traditional Korean hanok houses, provides shelter from rain and direct sunlight.

Seoul city is planning improvements to the surrounding area, including a pedestrian route with views of nearby Namdaemun Gate and a walking trail linking the market to Namsan Park.

The growing popularity of Namdaemun Market reflects a broader shift in foreign tourists' shopping habits, as visitors increasingly venture beyond the capital's best-known shopping districts to explore traditional markets and local neighborhoods.

Foreign card spending in neighborhood shopping areas across Seoul reached 308.2 billion won in the first nine months of this year, up 80.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the Seoul Metropolitan Government. Spending at traditional markets also increased 48.8 percent.

The trend comes amid a broader rise in foreign tourism to the capital.

The city saw 13.14 million foreign visitors in the January-September period, up 21.5 percent from a year earlier, according to the city government. Spending by foreign tourists using payment cards reached 8.84 trillion won over the same period, already surpassing the total of last year and setting a new record.



