Ex-ADB official Um Woo-chong named World Bank Group vice president

Um Woo-chong, a veteran international administrator and former senior official at the Asian Development Bank, has been appointed the inaugural head of the World Bank Group's new accountability mechanism, making him only the second Korean to reach the vice-president level at the global institution, the Ministry of Finance and Economy said Friday.

The World Bank Group’s boards of directors named Um on Wednesday as vice president and director general of the Independent Accountability Mechanism. He will take office on Jan. 18.

The mechanism handles grievances from communities harmed, or at risk of being harmed, by projects the group finances, and independently reviews whether those projects meet environmental and social standards. Its chief is appointed directly by the boards and operates independently of management.

The body merges three existing complaint channels — the World Bank’s Inspection Panel and Dispute Resolution Service, which is the ombudsman office serving the International Finance Corporation, along with the group’s private-sector lending arm and the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency, which provides political risk insurance to investors.

Um has more than 30 years of experience in international development finance. He joined the Manila-based ADB in 1993 and served as its director general for sustainable development and climate change before becoming managing director general, the post coordinating key initiatives across the bank, from 2021 to 2024. He has since been CEO of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet, a nonprofit founded in New York in 2021.

His appointment follows that of Kim Sang-bu, named the World Bank’s vice president for digital and artificial intelligence in July 2024. In May, Min Jeen-ah became the group’s director of market and counterparty risk.

The ministry said it expects the appointments to raise Korea’s standing in international financial institutions. It plans to keep supporting Koreans seeking such posts through recruitment briefings and programs under which the government funds young professionals to work at the institutions for two years.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.