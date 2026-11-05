Seoul shares sharply down late Thursday morning as US midterm results spark AI woes
Summary
South Korean stocks fell sharply in Seoul late Thursday morning as investors worried that the new U.S. Congress could tighten regulations on AI data centers after the midterm elections. The KOSPI dropped 185.77 points, or 3.27 percent, to 5,498.03 as of 11:20 a.m. Semiconductor shares led the declines, while the Korean won weakened against the U.S. dollar.
Key Facts
- The KOSPI opened 1.82 percent lower before extending its losses.
- Samsung Electronics fell 5.05 percent, SK hynix dropped 6.52 percent and Hanmi Semiconductor plunged 7.58 percent.
- Samsung Electro-Mechanics declined 10.04 percent, SK Innovation lost 5.9 percent and Hanwha Aerospace fell 4.76 percent.
- The Korean won traded at 1,342.15 per U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.65 won from the previous session’s close.
- Major U.S. stock indexes finished higher overnight as investors welcomed the Democrats-led Congress.
South Korean stocks traded sharply lower late Thursday morning as investors were worried about the future of U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) policies after the midterm elections.
After opening 1.82 percent lower, the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) extended losses, dropping 185.77 points, or 3.27 percent, to 5,498.03 as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight on Wall Street, major stock indexes finished higher as investors welcomed the Democrats-led Congress.
However, the election outcome raised concerns that the new House and Senate would tighten regulations on AI data centers.
In Seoul, semiconductor shares traded in negative territory.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics sank 5.05 percent, and SK hynix tumbled 6.52 percent.
Hanmi Semiconductor, a leading chip equipment maker, plunged 7.58 percent, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, the electronic component affiliate of Samsung Electronics, dived 10.04 percent.
Leading oil refinery SK Innovation lost 5.9 percent, and defense giant Hanwha Aerospace fell 4.76 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,342.15 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.65 won from the previous stock trading session's close.
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