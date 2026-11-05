Korea's stock markets will start trading an hour later than usual on Nov. 19 due to the nationwide college entrance exam, the bourse operator said Thursday.

Trading on the main KOSPI and secondary KOSDAQ stock markets will begin at 10 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m., the Korea Exchange (KRX) said in a statement.

On Nov. 19, an after-market trading session will also begin at 5 p.m., an hour later than usual, and close at 8 p.m., the KRX said.

More than 551,000 high school seniors and graduates will take the one-day standardized College Scholastic Ability Test, according to the education ministry.