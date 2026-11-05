Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Shin Hyun-song will depart for the Swiss city of Basel this week to attend meetings with central bank governors from member nations of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), his office said Thursday.

During his six-day visit starting Friday, Shin is scheduled to join fellow central bank chiefs from BIS members in discussions on recent developments in the global economy and financial markets through the Global Economy Meeting, the Meeting of Governors from Major Emerging Market Economies and the Meeting of Governors, according to the BOK.

He will also attend meetings of the BIS Board of Directors and the Economic Consultative Committee as a BIS board member.

Shin previously served as head of the monetary and economic department at the BIS before being appointed governor of the South Korean central bank by President Lee Jae Myung in March.



