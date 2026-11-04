Seoul shares turn lower late Wed. morning on tech losses
Summary
Korean stocks fell in Seoul late Wednesday morning as technology shares lost ground, with U.S. midterm election results in focus. The KOSPI was down 1.67 percent at 5,554.57 as of 11:20 a.m., after opening 2.43 percent higher and turning negative around 10:11 a.m. U.S. media projected Democrats would win control of the House, while the Senate outcome remained uncertain.
Key Facts
- Samsung Electronics fell 1.82 percent and SK hynix declined 3.22 percent.
- Kia retreated 3.21 percent, while LG Energy Solution sank 4.51 percent.
- SK Telecom advanced 2.15 percent and KB Financial Group rose 0.13 percent.
- The Korean won traded at 1,337.95 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 7.15 won from the previous session’s close.
Korean stocks turned lower late Wednesday morning due to losses in tech shares with results from the U.S. midterm elections in focus.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 94.22 points, or 1.67 percent, to 5,554.57 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index opened 2.43 percent higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, but shifted to negative territory around 10:11 a.m.
Ahead of the results from the U.S. midterm elections, U.S. media projected Democrats would win control of the House, but the Senate remains uncertain.
In Seoul, top-cap Samsung Electronics fell 1.82 percent and chip giant SK hynix declined 3.22 percent.
Kia, the second-largest carmaker, retreated 3.21 percent, and leading battery maker LG Energy Solution sank 4.51 percent.
However, No. 1 mobile carrier SK Telecom advanced 2.15 percent, and major banking group KB Financial Group rose 0.13 percent.
The Korean won was trading at 1,337.95 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 7.15 won from the previous session's close.
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