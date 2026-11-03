Defensive diversification – a bulwark against shifting sands

As we look back on the third quarter of this year, our H2 2026 Global Market Outlook “Navigating shifting sands” has proven to be more than just a metaphor. It has been the defining characteristic of the investment landscape.

Economic data released of late has indeed been highly volatile. The U.S. nonfarm payrolls missed estimates in June, only to surprise significantly to the upside in August. This whipsawing data completely reshaped market expectations, swinging the narrative from anticipated Fed rate cuts to renewed rate hikes.

With volatility spiking and two months left in the year, the ability to maintain a diversified portfolio is no longer just a defensive strategy; it is the primary driver of long-term resilience. Below, we explore how defensive diversification can be implemented across gold, equities and bonds to tackle the macro headwinds.

Case for gold despite higher policy rates

Gold prices behaved differently in the third quarter of 2026 compared with the earlier half of the year. Despite the Fed resuming rate hikes in September and the U.S. 10-year government bond yield soaring over 80 basis points since June, gold prices rose 3.7 percent during the quarter. This is noteworthy because, in a high-rate environment, the opportunity cost of holding a nonyielding asset such as gold increases. Yet gold even outperformed global equities, which saw the MSCI All Country World Index rise only 1.3 percent during the same period.

What's behind this revival in gold? The market is pricing in a new layer of risk: fiscal sustainability.

Major developed markets, including the United Kingdom, the U.S., France and Japan, are carrying national debt loads at 100 to 250 percent of their respective gross domestic product. This is exacerbated by rising policy rates and upside risks to inflation. Surging term premia led to gold exchange-traded fund net inflows across all regions during the third quarter, with Europe contributing the most. This broad-based buying is layered on top of sustained structural buying by central banks, which added 170 tons year-to-August, according to the World Gold Council.

At this juncture, we see the strategic importance of holding gold at around 5 percent of a foundation portfolio. It serves as an effective hedge against fiscal, inflationary and geopolitical uncertainties that are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore.

AI capex and equity dilemma

Moving to equities, rising policy rates are fuelling funding concerns regarding artificial intelligence (AI) capital expenditure (capex). We saw this clearly in Korea, where KOSPI experienced a roller coaster ride. It climbed 68 percent in the second quarter before subsequently plunging 30 percent. This illustrates a rapid shift in risk appetite. With the S&P500 volatility index (VIX) on the rise, it is prudent to reduce exposure to high-beta, high-geared equities.

While near-term caution is necessary, we remain constructive on AI capex over the long term. To balance growth potential with volatility, a defensive strategy involves diversifying equity exposure into quality dividend stocks. Historically, dividend equities have exhibited lower volatility than the MSCI All Country World Index, providing much-needed resilience. We see value in Hong Kong-listed high-dividend H-shares, particularly in the banking, energy and telecom sectors, as they generate attractive dividend yields of 5 percent or above.

Fixed income and flight to safety

Among the major asset classes, fixed income has experienced the greatest volatility so far this year. The MOVE Index — a measure of U.S. government bond yield volatility — skyrocketed 50 percent in third quarter to 110. Moreover, the hot September U.S. consumer inflation print initially pushed the U.S. 10-year government bond yield past the 24-year high of 5.3 percent, before it swiftly retreated to around 5.1 percent despite a higher producer price inflation print. This pullback reflected growth fears and a notable flight to safety driven by the tech rout and a rotation out of equities.

In the current environment, we favor the U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities to fend off inflation, while locking in elevated yields through a preferred bond duration of 3 to 7 years.

Path forward amid volatile landscape

Beyond the twin pressures of stubborn inflation and persistent Middle East tensions, a dangerous spillover of fiscal and political volatility is gaining ground. With instability rising in Europe and the VIX creeping higher ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November, we are operating in an environment where macroeconomic risks are flaring up across multiple fronts.

In such times, a defensive asset allocation acts as our primary bulwark. By maintaining a diversified portfolio with a defensive tilt towards gold, quality dividend equities and short-to-medium maturity bonds, we believe investors can better safeguard their long-term returns and navigate the shifting sands of the global economy.

Raymond Cheng is chief investment officer for North Asia at Standard Chartered Bank’s Wealth Solutions unit