Korean travelers favor nearby Asia as Europe, North America lose ground

Lee Ji-yeon, an office worker in her 30s, traveled solo to Japan's Kyoto in early October. She had considered destinations such as Canada and Australia, but ultimately opted for a shorter trip closer to home.

"It was difficult for me to take a long day off work, and considering the cost of airfare, I thought it would make more sense to take a short trip to a nearby country," she said.

A Seoul resident in her 60s surnamed Park is planning a trip to Hong Kong with friends in December.

"Long-distance travel has become physically demanding for me, so I ruled out destinations in Europe and North America. Traveling to other Asian countries is more convenient," Park said.

Their choices reflect a broader shift in Koreans' overseas travel habits.

Japan and China are attracting a growing share of Korean travelers, while Europe and North America are losing ground, according to data released Monday.

An analysis by BC Card of Koreans' overseas travel spending found that Asia accounted for 74.3 percent of their overseas travel spending in the first half of this year, from 60.4 percent in the same period of 2024.

Europe's share fell 6.7 percentage points to 12.3 percent, while North America's dropped 5.9 percentage points to 8.2 percent.

BC Card attributed Europe's decline to a slower recovery in demand for long-distance travel, as well as higher airfares. The weakening won against the U.S. dollar has also made trips to North America less attractive for Korean travelers, it noted.

By countries, Japan was the most popular destination, accounting for 38.7 percent of overseas travelers. China followed at 11.2 percent, just ahead of Vietnam at 11 percent. The United States came fourth at 10.5 percent.

The share of travelers visiting Japan rose 8.9 percentage points from 2024, while China's increased 5.8 percentage points. The U.S. share, in contrast, fell 4.8 percentage points.

The destinations also reflect different spending habits.

Shopping made up 66.3 percent of overseas card transactions in China and 65.9 percent in Japan, with Taiwan close behind at 56.4 percent.

Travelers to the U.S., Australia and Thailand were more likely to spend on food and drinks, which accounted for 34.8 percent, 33.5 percent and 32.7 percent of overseas transactions, respectively. Accommodation took up a relatively larger share of spending in Vietnam, at 7.8 percent, and Thailand at 4.9 percent.

Men in their 30s were the most likely to travel overseas, at 1.4 times the average, followed by women in their 20s at 1.3 times.

Residents of the Seoul metropolitan area were also more likely to travel abroad than those elsewhere.

The gap was even wider among higher-income and higher-spending customers. Those earning at least 100 million won ($74,300) a year were 2.2 times more likely to travel overseas than the average customer, spending an average of 1.28 million won abroad.







