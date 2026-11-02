Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd. (KAI) said Monday it has delivered the first two FA-50 light combat aircraft to Malaysia under a 2023 contract to supply 18 jets to the Southeast Asian country.

The two FA-50M aircraft departed from KAI's headquarters in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Thursday and arrived at Malaysia's Kuantan Air Base on Sunday.

The aircraft will be formally handed over to the Royal Malaysian Air Force after completing final acceptance tests.

The delivery marks the first shipment under the 2023 deal, aimed at replacing Malaysia's aging Hawk 108 and 208 advanced trainer and light combat aircraft as part of the country's military modernization program.



