GS E&C data breach exposes blind spots in Korea's smart apartments

When Park, a 56-year-old homemaker living in an apartment complex in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, heard that GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C) had recently detected unauthorized access to a system containing residents’ personal information, the news struck a nerve.

“Sure, I’ve had my personal information exposed in the Coupang and SK Telecom data breaches, among many others. Over time, I found myself becoming less concerned. Everyone seemed to be getting hit, and it felt like I was just another number in a database,” she said.

This time, however, it felt much closer to home, quite literally.

“The information involved could reveal details about my own household. Our apartment complex, like many newer developments, relies on smart home services for everyday tasks. We use an app to track package deliveries and vehicle entry and exit, another to access the building, and I hear the sports center is introducing facial recognition for entry. If that kind of information gets exposed, it feels like someone might actually be able to track my every move.”

Her concerns point to a growing vulnerability in a country where apartment living and digital technology are increasingly intertwined. Apartments account for a staggering 65.8 percent of all homes in Korea, according to 2025 data from the Ministry of Data and Statistics.

As residential complexes adopt digital systems for everything from identity verification and building access to household device controls, they are also collecting more detailed information about residents and their routines.

The security implications came into focus last Wednesday, when GS E&C said it had detected unauthorized external access to a system used to manage reservations for apartment community facilities.

The potentially exposed data goes beyond basic identifying details, such as residents’ names, dates of birth and contact information. It also includes information about their residential status, whether they are the head of their household and radio-frequency identification (RFID) card numbers. Passwords were also listed among the affected information, although the company said they were encrypted.

The full extent of the exposure remains under investigation.

Over the years, major construction companies have expanded their digital services for residents, offering platforms that combine smart home controls with building access, visitor registration and reservations for shared facilities. GS E&C operates its “Xi Home” platform, while Hyundai Engineering & Construction, Samsung C&T and Daewoo Engineering & Construction offer similar services across their apartment complexes.

As these services have proliferated, however, information security may not have kept pace with the expansion, experts say, as construction has traditionally been viewed as a building-focused sector.

The risks extend beyond the exposure of personal identifiers. RFID card numbers can be linked to systems controlling access to apartment buildings and shared facilities, while some complexes are starting to use facial recognition and other biometric data for entry.

“RFID cards are used to control access to apartment buildings and shared facilities like saunas and gyms,” said Youm Heung-youl, an emeritus professor of information security at Soonchunhyang University.

“The risks are even greater with facial recognition. Although there is no indication that biometric information was compromised in the GS E&C incident, its exposure could create further privacy risks, including the potential misuse of facial data in AI (artificial intelligence)-generated images.”

The potential impact could also extend beyond a single apartment complex.

“This is unlikely to be a problem limited to GS E&C. Other construction companies and public housing operators use similar systems. If multiple apartment complexes share a platform, a breach affecting one complex could spread to others. We need to examine whether these platforms are being managed securely,” he said.

The professor called for a broader review of vulnerabilities in apartment management systems and their connections to external networks, noting that existing safeguards — including certified Internet of Things devices and separation between internal and shared networks — may not be sufficient.