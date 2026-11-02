Finance minister discusses economic ties, cooperation with US ambassador

Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il met with U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation, the finance ministry said.

During the meeting held at the government complex in Seoul, Lee said the Korea-U.S. alliance has expanded beyond security to encompass economic areas, including advanced industries, energy and supply chains, over the past 70 years, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.

He expressed hope that Steel, who was born in Seoul, would help build bridges between the two countries and expand bilateral economic cooperation, drawing on her deep understanding of both countries.

Lee also asked Steel to play a role in enhancing communication to resolve bilateral trade issues.

The two sides shared the view that the allies should expand economic cooperation in a way that further strengthens the Seoul-Washington alliance, the ministry added.