Tax revenue up $19.6 bil. in Sept. amid chip supercycle
Summary
Korea collected 55.2 trillion won in taxes in September, up 26.4 trillion won from a year earlier, according to data released Friday. The Ministry of Finance and Economy attributed the increase in corporate tax revenue to improved earnings at chipmakers. Higher income tax collections and more housing transactions also contributed to increases in other tax revenues.
Key Facts
- Corporate tax revenue rose by 23.6 trillion won to 36.2 trillion won in September.
- Income tax revenue increased by 1.2 trillion won to 9.7 trillion won, partly as the number of regular workers rose.
- Housing gift transactions reached 7,000 in June, up 31.2 percent from 5,300 a year earlier, contributing partly to a 200 billion won increase in inheritance and gift tax revenue.
- Total tax collections from January through September reached 385 trillion won, up 95.4 trillion won from the same period a year earlier.
Korea's tax revenue rose by 26.4 trillion won ($19.6 billion) in September from a year earlier on the back of higher corporate tax collections driven by improved earnings at chipmakers, data showed Friday.
The government collected 55.2 trillion won in taxes last month, according to the Ministry of Finance and Economy.
Corporate tax revenue rose by 23.6 trillion won to 36.2 trillion won, with the finance ministry attributing the increase to improved earnings at chipmakers.
Income tax revenue rose by 1.2 trillion won to 9.7 trillion won on the back of an increase in the number of regular workers, while more housing transactions led to higher capital gains tax collections.
Other major gainers included inheritance and gift taxes, revenue from which increased by 200 billion won.
The finance ministry attributed the increase partly to a rise in housing gift transactions, which reached 7,000 in June, up 31.2 percent from 5,300 a year earlier.
For the January-September period, total tax collections came to 385 trillion won, up 95.4 trillion won from a year earlier.
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