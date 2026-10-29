Seoul stocks down 3% late Thursday morning after weaker-than-expected Samsung earnings
Summary
South Korean stocks fell 3.01 percent in Seoul late Thursday morning after Samsung Electronics’ third-quarter earnings came in slightly below analysts’ expectations. The KOSPI stood at 5,831.34 at 11:20 a.m., reversing an earlier rise to 6,100.11. Samsung reported record operating profit of 107.44 trillion won, while LG Energy Solution and construction companies involved in a Czech nuclear project also weighed on shares. The won traded at 1,333.5 per U.S. dollar.
Key Facts
- Samsung Electronics’ third-quarter operating profit rose 783.1 percent from a year earlier to 107.44 trillion won, while revenue increased 126.9 percent to 195.25 trillion won.
- Samsung Electronics shares fell 6.61 percent, while SK hynix shares rose 0.4 percent.
- LG Energy Solution shares declined 9.76 percent after LG Chem announced plans to sell 2.5 trillion won worth of shares in the subsidiary.
- After Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power said it had ended contract negotiations over disagreements on key terms, Doosan Enerbility shares fell 12.21 percent and Daewoo Engineering & Construction shares dropped 21.79 percent.
- The Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate at 3.75-4 percent before the KOSPI reversed its early gains.
South Korean stocks traded 3 percent lower late Thursday morning, reversing earlier gains as Samsung Electronics delivered weaker-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 181.1 points, or 3.01 percent, to 5,831.34 as of 11:20 a.m., after rising as high as 6,100.11.
The index opened slightly higher, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3.75-4 percent.
The market turned lower shortly before 10 a.m., following the release of Samsung's third-quarter earnings, which fell slightly short of analysts' expectations.
The world's largest memory chipmaker reported a record third-quarter operating profit of 107.44 trillion won, up 783.1 percent from a year earlier, while revenue surged 126.9 percent to 195.25 trillion won, on robust artificial intelligence (AI)-driven chip demand.
Market heavyweights traded mixed.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics fell 6.61 percent, while chip giant SK hynix increased 0.4 percent.
Battery maker LG Energy Solution dipped 9.76 percent after its parent company, LG Chem, announced plans to sell 2.5 trillion won worth of shares in the battery subsidiary as part of efforts to boost shareholder value.
Shares of construction companies involved in a consortium led by Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) for a nuclear power project in the Czech Republic sank after the state-run nuclear operator said it had ended contract negotiations over disagreements on key terms.
Doosan Enerbility plunged 12.21 percent, while Daewoo Engineering & Construction tumbled 21.79 percent following KHNP's announcement.
The Korean won was trading at 1,333.5 won against the U.S. dollar at 11:20 a.m., up 8.5 won from the previous stock trading session's close.
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