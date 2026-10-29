Banks' household mortgage lending rates up for 5th month in Sept.
Summary
South Korean banks raised household mortgage loan rates for a fifth consecutive month in September, as market interest rates rose, central bank data showed Thursday. The average rate on new household mortgages increased 0.22 percentage point to 4.88 percent. The Bank of Korea held its benchmark rate at 3 percent last week after raising it in July and August.
Key Facts
- The average interest rate on new bank loans rose 0.17 percentage point from a month earlier to 4.57 percent in September.
- The average rate on corporate loans increased 0.19 percentage point to 4.49 percent, while the rate on new household loans rose 0.14 percentage point to 4.96 percent.
- The Bank of Korea said its July and August increases were its first back-to-back benchmark rate hikes since January 2023, when it raised the rate at seven consecutive meetings starting in April 2022.
- The Bank of Korea kept its benchmark rate unchanged after two consecutive hikes aimed at curbing rising inflation amid prolonged Middle East tensions and robust economic growth.
Banks' household mortgage loan rates rose for the fifth consecutive month in September on rising market interest, central bank data showed Thursday.
The average interest rate on new bank loans stood at 4.57 percent last month, up 0.17 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The average rate on corporate loans increased 0.19 percentage point to 4.49 percent last month, and the rate on new household loans rose 0.14 percentage point to 4.96 percent.
The average rate on household mortgage loans increased 0.22 percentage point to 4.88 percent in September.
Last week, the BOK kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3 percent after two consecutive rate hikes aimed at curbing rising inflation caused by prolonged tensions in the Middle East and robust economic growth.
The rate freeze came after the BOK raised the benchmark rate in its July and August meetings, marking the first back-to-back rate hikes since January 2023, when the central bank raised the rate at seven consecutive meetings starting in April 2022.
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