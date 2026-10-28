KRX activates buy-side sidecar for KOSPI on sharp rise
Summary
The Korea Exchange activated a buy-side sidecar for KOSPI-listed shares on Wednesday after the index rose sharply. Program trading was suspended for five minutes at 9:53 a.m.; by 9:55 a.m., the KOSPI had gained 4.54 percent to 5,894.26. Strong AI-driven semiconductor earnings lifted investor sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, following SK hynix’s third-quarter results and shareholder-return announcement.
Key Facts
- The KOSPI opened 2.23 percent higher before adding 255.92 points.
- SK hynix reported record-high third-quarter revenue and operating profit, citing robust memory chip demand.
- SK hynix announced a shareholder return program worth more than 100 trillion won for 2026.
- A buy-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures Index rises at least 5 percent for one minute or longer.
Korea's bourse operator on Wednesday activated a buy-side sidecar for the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) as the stock index rose sharply.
Program trading for the KOSPI-listed shares was suspended for five minutes at 9:53 a.m., according to the Korea Exchange (KRX).
After opening 2.23 percent higher, the KOSPI added 255.92 points, or 4.54 percent, to 5,894.26 as of 9:55 a.m.
The index rallied as strong artificial intelligence (AI)-driven semiconductor earnings lifted investor sentiment ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
Before the opening bell, SK hynix Inc. reported record-high revenue and operating profit for the third quarter, driven by robust memory chip demand, and announced a shareholder return program worth more than 100 trillion won ($75.3 billion) for 2026.
A buy-side sidecar is triggered when the KOSPI 200 Futures Index rises 5 percent or more for at least one minute.
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