Foreign currency deposits rise to fresh record high in September
Summary
Foreign currency deposits held by residents in Korea rose to a record $154.7 billion at the end of September, according to Bank of Korea data released Wednesday. The balance increased $14 billion from a month earlier and has risen every month since April. The BOK attributed the sharp increase to exporters’ higher dollar receipts and funds held by local brokerages for foreign-bond investments.
Key Facts
- The BOK has compiled the foreign currency deposit data since June 2012, and September’s total was the highest in that period.
- U.S. dollar deposits rose $12.99 billion to $132.9 billion, while euro deposits gained $0.37 billion to $9.53 billion and yen deposits increased $0.55 billion to $9.49 billion.
- Corporate foreign currency deposits climbed $13.1 billion to $136.6 billion, while individual holdings rose $0.98 billion to $18.11 billion.
- The data covers Korean citizens, foreigners who have lived in Korea for more than six months and foreign companies, but excludes interbank deposits.
Foreign currency deposits in Korea rose to a fresh record high in September, driven by a sharp increase in dollar savings, central bank data showed Wednesday.
Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents stood at $154.7 billion at the end of September, up $14 billion from a month earlier, according to findings by the Bank of Korea (BOK).
It marked the highest level since the BOK began compiling the data in June 2012.
The reading has increased every month since April.
Residents include Korean citizens, foreigners who have lived in the country for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank deposits.
By currency, U.S. dollar-denominated reserves increased by $12.99 billion to $132.9 billion, marking the highest balance since June 2012.
Euro-denominated savings also gained $0.37 billion to $9.53 billion, and Japanese yen deposits increased $0.55 billion to $9.49 billion.
Corporate foreign currency deposits rose $13.1 billion to $136.6 billion, while individual holdings increased $0.98 billion to $18.11 billion.
The BOK said the sharp rise in foreign currency deposits was driven by increased dollar receipts by exporting companies and funds held by local brokerages for investments in foreign bonds.
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