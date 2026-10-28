Finance minister hopes for Bloomberg review of Korea's market status
Summary
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il called for a review of Korea’s emerging-market classification in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index during a meeting with Bloomberg Asia-Pacific head Bing Li on Wednesday. Lee said Korea’s improved access for foreign investors should be reflected in future reviews. He also sought Bloomberg’s support in communicating with global investors, and Li said the company would work to help them better understand the Korean market.
Key Facts
- Lee noted that the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank classify Korea as a developed nation.
- Lee said Seoul had made progress in improving market access for global investors.
- Lee called for Bloomberg’s continued attention and cooperation in future reviews of Korea’s index classification.
- Bloomberg’s financial information services and media channels were discussed as ways to support communication with global investors.
Korea's finance minister has said the country's classification as an emerging market in a Bloomberg bond index should be reviewed, citing its improved market access for foreign investors, the finance ministry said Wednesday.
Finance Minister Lee Hyoung-il made the remarks during a meeting with Bing Li, head of Asia-Pacific at Bloomberg L.P., to discuss ways to cooperate on the development of Korea's financial market.
During the meeting, Lee said a review was needed to determine whether Korea's classification as an emerging market in the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index remains appropriate.
Lee noted that Korea is classified as a developed nation by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, adding that Seoul has also made progress in improving market access for global investors.
He called for Bloomberg's continued attention and cooperation to ensure these factors are reflected in future reviews of the country's classification in the index.
Lee also highlighted the importance of communication with global investors and called for Bloomberg's support through its financial information services and media channels.
In response, the Bloomberg official acknowledged the importance of communication and cooperation with the Seoul government, saying the company would also work to help global investors better understand the Korean market.
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