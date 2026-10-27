Shinhan Financial Group Q3 net profit up 10.9% on rising interest income
Summary
Shinhan Financial Group reported a net profit of 1.6 trillion won for the July-September period, up 10.9 percent from a year earlier, as interest income increased. Operating profit fell 2.4 percent to 1.9 trillion won, while revenue rose 95.9 percent to 18.64 trillion won. The results met market expectations. Shinhan Bank posted a third-quarter net profit of 1.2 trillion won, up 12.5 percent year on year.
Key Facts
- Analysts surveyed by Yonhap Infomax had estimated Shinhan Financial Group’s third-quarter net profit at 1.61 trillion won.
- Shinhan’s third-quarter interest income rose 8.3 percent year on year to 3.2 trillion won.
- Commission income declined 18.1 percent to 790.2 billion won in the third quarter.
- For the first nine months of the year, Shinhan Financial Group recorded net profit of 5.03 trillion won, up 12.7 percent from a year earlier and above its 2025 annual net profit of 4.97 trillion won.
Shinhan Financial Group said Tuesday its net income rose more than 10 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier driven by a rise in interest income.
The banking group posted a net profit of 1.6 trillion won ($1.2 billion) for the July-September period, up 10.9 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the three-month period stood at 1.9 trillion won, down 2.4 percent from a year ago, while revenue rose 95.9 percent to 18.64 trillion won.
The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.61 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
Shinhan then said its interest income increased 8.3 percent on-year to 3.2 trillion won in the third quarter but its commission income declined 18.1 percent to 790.2 billion won.
In the first nine months of the year, Shinhan Financial racked up 5.03 trillion won in net profit, up 12.7 percent from a year earlier, outnumbering the group's annual net profit of 4.97 trillion won for 2025.
Its flagship Shinhan Bank logged a net profit of 1.2 trillion won in the third quarter, up 12.5 percent from a year earlier.
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