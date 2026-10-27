The Korean won edged down against the U.S. dollar Tuesday, as traders have kept a close watch on a Federal Reserve meeting this week.

The won was quoted at 1,323.7 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., down 0.6 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.

At one point in morning trading, the won advanced to a high of 1,322.8 won per dollar, helped by stronger-than-expected economic growth in the third quarter.

The nation's economy grew 1 percent in the July-September period, thanks to semiconductor-led exports and investment.

Foreign investors purchased a net 592.9 billion won ($447 million) worth of local shares during the latest regular stock trading session, with the benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gaining 3.09 percent to close at 5,638.34.