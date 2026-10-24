South Korean stock investors' deposits at securities firms have plunged, according to industry data Saturday, amid prolonged volatility in the stock market.

The amount of investor deposits came to 88.6 trillion won ($66.8 billion) as of Thursday, marking the lowest amount since Jan. 13, when they stood at 88.04 trillion won, according to the data from the Korea Financial Investment Association.

Compared with June 4, when they stood at 139.6 trillion won, investor deposits dipped by 51 trillion won, the data showed.

The nation's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) hit the 9,000-point milestone in June but has seen sharp swings and high volatility since July.

The KOSPI gained 0.3 percent to end at 5,550.30 on Friday.



