Koramco REITs Management and Trust, established in the wake of the 1997 Asian financial crisis to help Korean companies restructure their real estate holdings, has grown into a leading real estate investment manager with 60 trillion won ($45.3 billion) in assets under management.

The company said Friday that it held a ceremony marking its 25th anniversary, as it seeks to expand overseas and strengthen its position in Korea's real estate investment market.

In the aftermath of the financial crisis, Korean companies faced pressure to sell property assets to shore up their balance sheets, but the country lacked the investors and financial infrastructure needed to absorb large-scale real estate sales.

To facilitate the transactions and stabilize the market, the government enacted the Real Estate Investment Company Act in 2001. Koramco was established in October that year as Korea's first real estate investment trust (REIT) asset management company.

Since then, Koramco has helped develop Korea's real estate finance market, expanding beyond restructuring-focused REITs into listed REITs, real estate funds and property development.

The company holds a 12.8 percent share of Korea's REIT market, ranking first in the industry, according to the Korea Association of Real Estate Investment Trust.

Looking ahead, Koramco plans to broaden its services for institutional investors and expand into overseas real estate finance markets.

"We aim to expand our presence in global markets over the next 25 years and grow into a real estate investment firm that delivers stable, long-term returns to investors," said Cheong Seang-hoi, CEO and president of Koramco.

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Koramco is expected to complete its acquisition of the Arenas Yangji logistics center, valued at around 620 billion won, as early as next month. One of Korea's largest logistics properties, the facility has a total floor area of approximately 345,000 square meters and is fully leased to CJ Logistics under a long-term agreement running through 2035.

Last week, Koramco was also named the preferred bidder for ABL Tower in Seoul's Yeouido financial district after submitting an offer of approximately 340 billion won. The company is also nearing completion of its acquisition of the Lotte Deokpyeong logistics center through a blind-pool REIT managed on behalf of Korea Post.