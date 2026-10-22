Until this week, few on Wall Street had heard of Elice, a small Korean artificial intelligence (AI) neocloud company. Then its shares plunged 32 percent in their Kosdaq debut despite strong institutional investor interest, only to surge nearly 30 percent the following day.

Elice's turbulent debut drew an unusual level of attention from international media outlets, including Bloomberg, Reuters, CNBC and Barron's, as it raised a multibillion-dollar question: Will the massive sums pouring into AI infrastructure ever pay off?

"Its record first-day decline indicated growing investor skepticism toward neoclouds, a fast-growing corner of the AI industry," Bloomberg wrote. "Wednesday's sharp rebound also highlights how fickle market sentiment remains, as strong sector earnings continue to validate growth."

When trading began on Tuesday, foreign and institutional investors were quick to sell, offloading a net 9.05 billion won ($6.84 million) and 35.36 billion won worth of shares, respectively.

Elice's disappointing debut came amid a sharp deterioration in investor sentiment toward AI infrastructure stocks. Neocloud providers have been particularly vulnerable after U.S.-listed CoreWeave raised concerns about hefty capital spending and the associated debt burden.

"You can always tell a weak group when some company in its cohort you never heard of, Elice, flops in its Korean IPO and it brings down the stocks of other companies simply because it was a terrible deal," Jim Cramer, host of CNBC's "Mad Money," posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, as shares of CoreWeave and Nebius Group dropped more than 5 percent at one point during the session.

"Ever since our previous note (about the Elice initial public offering) a month ago, neocloud peers have all de-rated in value significantly by 20-60 percent," said Nicholas Tan, an analyst at Aequitas Research who publishes on Smartkarma.

As investor sentiment rebounded following SpaceX's blockbuster third-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Elice surged 29.92 percent to close at 79,900 won. The stock extended its gains on Thursday, climbing 17.15 percent to close at 93,600 won.

Despite the two-day rally, shares were still trading just 3.4 percent above their initial public offering (IPO) price of 90,500 won.

"Investors are increasingly looking for tangible returns on AI investments, keeping markets in a period of heightened volatility," said Park Soo-hyun, a strategist at KB Securities.

Founded in 2015 by three doctoral students at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, Elice started as an AI coding and education platform. It has since expanded, offering modular data centers that can be built in as little as three to six months, along with cloud services.

Elice reported revenue of 39.5 billion won and an operating profit of 5.2 billion won last year. In the first half of this year, revenue reached 34.3 billion won, while operating profit rose to 10.3 billion won, nearly double its full-year 2025 figure.

The company priced its IPO at the top end of the indicative range after its institutional bookbuilding process was 388.84 times oversubscribed. It was considered one of the most anticipated IPOs in Korea in the second half of the year.