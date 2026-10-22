Korean won strengthens against US dollar after BOK holds key rate
Summary
The Korean won strengthened in Seoul on Thursday after the Bank of Korea held its key rate steady and hinted at further tightening. It was quoted at 1,324.2 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 1 won from the previous session’s close. The currency reached its highest level since Oct. 2, 2024, for a fifth consecutive session.
Key Facts
- The Bank of Korea kept its key rate at 3 percent at a rate-setting meeting earlier Thursday.
- BOK Gov. Shin Hyun-song said the won “is still undervalued in terms of effective exchange rate.”
- The won had appreciated to around 1,320 per U.S. dollar from around 1,560 won in June.
The Korean won strengthened against the U.S. dollar Thursday, after the Bank of Korea (BOK) left its key rate unchanged, but hinted at further tightening.
The won was quoted at 1,324.2 won per dollar at 3:30 p.m., up 1 won from the close of the previous stock trading session.
For a fifth consecutive session, the won marked the highest level since Oct. 2, 2024.
In a widely expected decision, the BOK held the key rate steady at 3 percent in its rate-setting meeting earlier in the day.
BOK Gov. Shin Hyun-song told reporters that the won "is still undervalued in terms of effective exchange rate."
The won has appreciated to around 1,320 won per U.S. dollar from around 1,560 won in June.
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