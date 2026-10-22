The Bank of Korea (BOK) held its benchmark interest rate steady at 3 percent on Thursday, describing the decision as the “payoff” from preemptive rate hikes in July and August that gave policymakers greater room to maneuver based on domestic economic conditions, rather than react to market pressures.

The central bank stressed, however, that it is maintaining a hawkish stance as both economic growth and inflationary pressures strengthened further from August levels. The timing and pace of any further rate hikes would depend on incoming data, including third-quarter gross domestic product and October consumer price figures.

“In August, I said we were using a hoe to tackle a problem while it was still small, before it escalated into one that would require a shovel. The October rate freeze can be seen as the fruits of that ‘hoe work,’” BOK Gov. Shin Hyun-song said during a press conference following the Monetary Policy Board meeting.

“By raising rates preemptively in July and August, we secured greater room to maneuver that allowed us to set monetary policy in line with domestic economic conditions rather than having to react to market pressures.”

The hold follows two consecutive 0.25-percentage-point increases in July and August to address mounting inflationary pressure, which lifted the benchmark rate from 2.5 percent to 3 percent. Rather than press ahead with a third consecutive hike, policymakers opted to take stock of the effects of their recent moves.

All seven board members voted in favor of the decision.

The pause, however, does not signal an end to the BOK’s tightening cycle, as it expects a stronger-than-anticipated economic growth, fueled by the semiconductor boom, to sustain inflationary pressures.

“The domestic economy is expected to grow at a pace that significantly exceeds our previous projections, as the chip industry continues to perform strongly and its positive spillover effects spread to other sectors,” the central bank said in an assessment report released on the same day.

It now projects economic growth in 2026 and 2027 to exceed its August forecasts of 3.3 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively, by a substantial margin.

Korea’s current account surplus totaled $279.2 billion in the first eight months of the year, more than quadruple the level recorded over the same period last year.

Such a strong growth outlook points to persistent price pressures. Rising costs are gradually feeding through to consumer prices, while firmer demand is adding to upward pressure, the central bank said, warning that inflation would remain above its 2 percent target for a considerable period.

Next year, both consumer price inflation and core inflation are expected to exceed the previous forecasts of 2.3 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

“We will continue to respond accordingly until we are confident that inflation is converging sustainably toward our 2 percent target,” Shin said, adding that the BOK sees price growth to move closer to that target by 2028.

Markets widely expect the bank to raise rates again at its next policy meeting on Nov. 26.